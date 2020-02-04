World Kobe Bryant’s big sister gets tribute tattoo for Kobe and his daughter Gianna – Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Kobe Bryant's big sister just got a permanent tribute to Kobe and Gianna -- a brand new tattoo with their numbers encircled by a Black Mamba snake. Sharia Bryant Washington, the oldest of the Bryant siblings -- hit up tattoo artist Peter Barrios for the work and it turned out pretty great....

kobe 1.jpg

[23]
