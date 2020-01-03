Jay-Z has revealed Kobe Bryant’s last words to him before his tragic passing in a helicopter crash.
“He was last in my house on New Year’s … and one of the last things he said to me was, ‘You gotta see Gianna play basketball.’” —Jay-Z on Kobe Bryant (via @RocNationSports) https://t.co/rY5tCQzoqE
