Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, flashed the number “24” with his fingers, during their 2-0 win over Lille on Sunday, in honour of former NBA star, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day along with his daughter, Gianni.
Neymar scored twice to help …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TZIM9O
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Neymar scored twice to help …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TZIM9O
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]