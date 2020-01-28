Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, bypassing the normal election process following the helicopter crash that claimed his and his daughter’s lives, as well as seven others, in California on Sunday.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news.
