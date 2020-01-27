More details on the passengers on the helicopter flight that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
From Linda Ikeji's Blog Nigeria
Alyssa Altobelli, a teammate of Gianna's, was also on the helicopter, along with her parents, Keri and John Altobelli, who was a baseball coach at Orange Coast College.
Christina Mauser, an assistant coach at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California, was also among the victims as well as Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton Chester.
The official cause of the helicopter crash is currently under investigation, the L.A. County Sheriff's Office said.
Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Eight victims named
On Sunday night, the Sporting World was thrown into a state of mourning after nine people lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California including NBA legend, Kobe Brya
