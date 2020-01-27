Sports Kobe Bryant's death: who were the other victims of the crash?

More details on the passengers on the helicopter flight that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Alyssa Altobelli, a teammate of Gianna's, was also on the helicopter, along with her parents, Keri and John Altobelli, who was a baseball coach at Orange Coast College.

Christina Mauser, an assistant coach at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California, was also among the victims as well as Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton Chester.

The official cause of the helicopter crash is currently under investigation, the L.A. County Sheriff's Office said.
