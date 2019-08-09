The Kogi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Simon Achuba, deputy governor of the state.
This comes 24 hours after the state house of assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Achuba who has been having a long running battle with Yahaya Bello, the governor. ...
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2YCb4uv
Get More Nigeria Political News
This comes 24 hours after the state house of assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Achuba who has been having a long running battle with Yahaya Bello, the governor. ...
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2YCb4uv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]