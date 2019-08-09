JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Kogi APC suspends Yahaya Bello’s deputy – TheCable

#1
The Kogi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Simon Achuba, deputy governor of the state.

This comes 24 hours after the state house of assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Achuba who has been having a long running battle with Yahaya Bello, the governor. ...

kogi.JPG

Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2YCb4uv

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top