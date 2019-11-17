Politics Kogi Election: Dino Melaye’s Nephew Dies After Sustaining Gunshot Wounds – Naijaloaded

Senator Dino Melaye has announced the death of his nephew, Olorunjuwon, who was shot by unknown gunmen at his polling unit during the Saturday’s election. Melaye and Senator Smart Adeyemi are engaged in a fresh battle of who emerges the Kogi …



