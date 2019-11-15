The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Thursday, November 14, pleaded with Kogi residents to forgive and forget any wrong Governor Yahaya Bello may have committed during his first term in office.
Channels TV reports that the wife of the president made the plea a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2q5yEQl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Channels TV reports that the wife of the president made the plea a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2q5yEQl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[92]