Politics Kogi Election: Melaye Presents Various Evidence At INEC Office, Demands Cancellation – Channels Television

#1
Senator Dino Melaye, on Wednesday, stormed the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja, presenting several video evidence upon which he is demanding the cancellation of the recently concluded Kogi West Senatorial election.

The lawmaker who was received by officials of the commission said …


Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/32ZABek

Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top