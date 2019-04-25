The race for Kogi State governorship thickens with immediate past President, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) and former President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Omede Idris, set to challenge Governor Yahaya Bello with a promise to turn the fortunes of the state for the better....
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2XIhXpa
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2XIhXpa
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]