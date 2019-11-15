The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council has alleged that there are some imported thugs in Kogi to cause mayhem in the state ahead of the November governorship election.
The party in a statement sent to journalists on Thursday, November 14 by its spokesman, Austin Okhai...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2rMzH87
Get More Nigeria Political News
The party in a statement sent to journalists on Thursday, November 14 by its spokesman, Austin Okhai...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2rMzH87
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]