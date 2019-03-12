The second term ambition of Kogi State governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello may not be a smooth sail as expected with ongoing plans to deny him the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
A reliable source who wished to be anonymous disclosed that plans are afoot to give …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2J7QavS
Get More Nigeria Political News
A reliable source who wished to be anonymous disclosed that plans are afoot to give …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2J7QavS
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]