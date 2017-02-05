Governor Yahya Bello of Kogi State has reaffirmed his loyalty to the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Governor made the affirmation while speaking through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Pius Kolawole, at a press conference in Lokoja,the state capital. The Governor also used the opportunity to lash out at Senator Dino Melaye. “Coming back home, we wish to reaffirm for the umpteenth time that His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello remains the number one leader of the APC in Kogi State, and there is no type of gimmicks adopted by Senator Dino Melaye and his cohorts can do. “His Excellency also knows and recognises Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the National Leader of our great party, the APC. We respect him, and we tapped from his resources and wealth of experience. “We are also loyal to him and respect constituted authorities of the party. We will also stand by the authority and resist anyone that tries to use these resources negatively.