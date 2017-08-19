The number of people killed by a mysterious disease in Kogi state has risen to 62. Earlier reports had put the number at 50. Kogi state Commissioner for health, Saka Audu, said that the mysterious disease had continued to kill children and adults in the affected villages unabated, saying that the disease which reared its ugly head few weeks ago was still ravaging Okuna, Okoloke, Isanlu -Asa and the adjoining Fulani settlements. “It was discovered that the people affected showed common symptoms including abdominal pain, vomiting and stooling. Few of the patients, however, had Hematemesis and Hematochezia,” he explained. According to him, those found still manifesting the disease had been transferred to Kogi State Specialist Hospital for proper management where an empirical diagnosis of food poisoning to rule out gastroenteritis was made. He did not give the exact number of victims transferred to the hospital but said that they were responding well to treatment.