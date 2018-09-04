Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Politics Kogi PDP Aspirants Reject Automatic Tickets For Melaye, Others – Sahara Reporters

#1
Aspirants for political offices in the 2019 general election in Kogi State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have kicked against the plan to give automatic tickets to serving members of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The aspirants, who protested at the national headquarters …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2wIeyuF

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top