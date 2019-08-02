JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Kogi State Governor reacts to claim he is after his Deputy’s life… calls him a very violent man – Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has denied the allegation that he is after the life of his deputy, Simon Achuba.

Achuba had alleged Bello is after his life, having detailed gunmen to eliminate him. But Bello dismissed the allegation, stating it is bogus and an …

bello.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YlyELD

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[9]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top