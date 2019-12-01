President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has mocked Senator Dino Melaye over his defeat at the just concluded supplementary election for Kogi West Senatorial District.
DAILY POST had reported that, Olayinde Lawal, the returning officer of the election, declared Adeyemi winner at the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34AwfMg
Get More Nigeria Political News
DAILY POST had reported that, Olayinde Lawal, the returning officer of the election, declared Adeyemi winner at the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34AwfMg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]