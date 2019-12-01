Politics Kogi West: Buhari’s aide, Onochie reacts to Dino’s defeat – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has mocked Senator Dino Melaye over his defeat at the just concluded supplementary election for Kogi West Senatorial District.

DAILY POST had reported that, Olayinde Lawal, the returning officer of the election, declared Adeyemi winner at the …

laurret.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34AwfMg

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top