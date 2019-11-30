Senator Dino Melaye alleges that results are being manipulated as the Kogi West’s senatorial rerun being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is underway.
Melaye, the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is battling to retain his seat at the Senate after he was sacked …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2sxVVuX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Melaye, the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is battling to retain his seat at the Senate after he was sacked …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2sxVVuX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 6.9 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[55]