Koker Happy Mp3 Download

NLOAD MP3: Koker – Happy

former chocolate city singer and songwriter Koker also known as kokeboy, start the new year with this mid-tempo track titled Happy.Happy by Koker was produced by Tiwezi as a follow up to his last year released “Daddy”Happy from the kokeboy honcho was to be part of his upcoming project which he called ‘LA Vida Koker’ anticipate!Download and Enjoy Below