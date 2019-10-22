Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Kotoka Ranked Best Airport In West Africa – Nairaland

#1
Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport has been adjudged the best airport in West Africa and the fourth-best in the World by the Airport Council International (ACI) Africa.

The country moved from 6th last year to 4th in the West African ranking. At the 28th ACI Conference in Accra yesterday, President …

airport.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/32CLraC

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top