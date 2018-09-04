Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

World Kremlin dismisses Trump warning on Syria’s Idlib – Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning to Syria not to launch an offensive in the rebel-held enclave of Idlib, saying on Tuesday that the area was a “nest of terrorism”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and …



