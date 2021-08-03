Founded on the values of quality, effectiveness and integrity, Midstream Foods & Beverages Nig. Ltd. is proud to announce its partnership with world-renowned fuji artist, KS1 Malaika.​

We are pleased to announce Fuji star Sulaimon Alao Adekunle as our brand ambassador.In his new role as MidstreamFnB’s official brand ambassador, Malaika will be working closely with the company to further our shared vision around quality, effectiveness and integrity – helping make homes and the world a better place.The artist, who is recognised as one of Nigeria’s most influential fuji artists by Wikipedia, will be putting his knowledge of music and the arts to use, collaborating with Midstream to promote Jamacous Premium Table Water and other consequent products produced by Midstream FnB.KS1 Malaika has performed with various artists in different genres of music, he is famous in his niche and has been featured in their works severally.nMalaika’s constant worldwide travels have endeared him to audiences outside the shores of Nigeria with numerous awards from organisations and music fans across the world.We look forward to a great campaign with Ks1 Malaika.