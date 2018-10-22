The General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church worldwide, Dr William Folorunsho Kumuyi has conclude plans to hold ‘God of All Wonders Crusade’ at the national stadium in Abuja.
The state overseer for FCT, Pastor Joshua Esho, who stated this at the weekend, also disclosed that it is targeting …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CwUOyu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The state overseer for FCT, Pastor Joshua Esho, who stated this at the weekend, also disclosed that it is targeting …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CwUOyu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[10]