Kuwait, an ally of the United States has fired a diplomatic shot at North Korea, ordering one of the country's ambassadors to vacate the Gulf state in one month. According to a senior diplomat, Kuwait will also downgrade its diplomatic representation with Pyongyang. In addition to this, North Korea’s diplomatic presence in the emirate will also be reduced to a charge d’affaires and three diplomats. These measures follow a visit less than two weeks ago by Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to Washington.