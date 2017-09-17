Submit Post Advertise

World Kuwait Fires First Diplomatic Shots At North Korea

    Kuwait, an ally of the United States has fired a diplomatic shot at North Korea, ordering one of the country's ambassadors to vacate the Gulf state in one month.

    According to a senior diplomat, Kuwait will also downgrade its diplomatic representation with Pyongyang.

    In addition to this, North Korea’s diplomatic presence in the emirate will also be reduced to a charge d’affaires and three diplomats.

    These measures follow a visit less than two weeks ago by Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to Washington.
     

