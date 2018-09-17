Sports Kwadwo Asamoah Hails Inter Milan Team Spirit After Late Win Over Sampdoria – ModernGhana News

#1
Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah hailed his side’s magnificent team spirit after their 1-0 win over Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A on Saturday night.

Marcelo Brozovic scored a 94th-minute winner to earn Inter victory in a match which saw three goals ruled out by the Video Assistant …



read more via ModernGhana News – https://ift.tt/2xGZOg1

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top