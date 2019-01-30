Father of a former governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, has endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.
Alhaji Saleh, who is the District Head of Madobi, assured Ganduje that he would work tirelessly with all his village heads and all …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2G1xTy7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Alhaji Saleh, who is the District Head of Madobi, assured Ganduje that he would work tirelessly with all his village heads and all …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2G1xTy7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]