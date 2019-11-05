Kwankwaso served as governor of Kano between 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2015, with Ganduje serving as his deputy for two terms.Both men fell apart shortly after Ganduje succeeded Kwankwaso in 2015.While receiving some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Kwankwasiyya Movement who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Wednesday, Ganduje said Kwankwaso is known for imposing his will on others without concern for the interest of all.Some of those who defected to the ruling party in the state include Muhammad Taraunu, former member, Kano state house of assembly; Binta Spikin, Kwankwaso’s former spokesperson; Aisha Kaita, a zonal woman leader of PDP in the state; and Idris Bala, a Kwankwasiyya leader.