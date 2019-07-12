JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Kwara Gov’s Result Authentic – WAEC – Leadership Newspaper

West African Examinations Council (WAEC) yesterday officially confirmed that Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq sat its secondary school leaving examination in 1976 at the Government College Kaduna.

The council also confirmed that he sat for the exams using Razaq A.R. as contained in the credentials the governor repeatedly …

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2xPHj9r

