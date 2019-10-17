Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Kwara gov. calls for urgent diversification of Nigerian economy – Vanguard News

#1
Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday called for urgent diversification of the Nigerian economy to lessen national reliance on crude oil, saying the country must invest in agriculture and small and medium scale enterprises.

“The theme of your study tour —Economic …

kwara.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/32rb8uQ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top