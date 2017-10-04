Submit Post Advertise

Politics Kwara Governor, Ahmed, Reshuffles Cabinet

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 4, 2017 at 8:27 AM. Views count: 12

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed has executed a minor cabinet reshuffle.

    The cabinet reshuffle affected four commissioners and is aimed at giving governance in the state a boost.

    According to a statement by the Governor’s Secretary, Isiaka Sola Gold, “Idris Garba was moved from the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Industry and Solid Mineral Resources, while Fumilayo Isiaka Oniwa moved from Ministry of Industry and Solid Mineral Resources to the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives.

    “Ahmed Muhumamed Rifun was posted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development from the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives, while Muideen Olaniyi Alalade, is now the Commissioner for the Energy Ministry.”

    Alalade held sway at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development before the cabinet reshuffle.

    The commissioners are to commence work in their new ministries immediately.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 4, 2017 at 8:27 AM
    Comments