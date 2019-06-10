Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has shifted activities commemorating the June 12 Democracy Day in the state to Friday June 14.
In a statement, chief press secretary to the governor Rafiu Ajakaye said “this to enable state governors, including Governor AbdulRahman …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2wKy6Ph
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a statement, chief press secretary to the governor Rafiu Ajakaye said “this to enable state governors, including Governor AbdulRahman …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2wKy6Ph
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]