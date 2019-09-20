The Kwara state government has demolished the Sarakis’ political home better known as ‘Ile Arúgbó’ in Ilorin.
TheCable learnt the building was demolished early Thursday after security operatives dispersed protesters, including aged women within the complex.
The state government had fixed midnight for the demolition exercise to avoid a clash with Saraki’s loyalists who had been keeping a vigil in the area.
AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the state governor, in December announced his decision to revoke the late Olusola Saraki’s property owing to alleged illegality in its acquisition.
