Politics Kwara Will Get Senate President Slot If Atiku Wins- Saraki – Nairaland

#1
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday disclosed that Kwara State will get the Senate President slot if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Atiku Abubakar, wins the 2019 presidential election.

Saraki spoke at a reception by residents of Offa, where he led members of his party at a campaign …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2TiRHQf

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top