The All Progressive Congress(APC) Gubernatorial candidate for Kwara state, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is currently in an early lead according to collated results from Wards in the ongoing Gubernatorial elections across Nigeria.
His closest opponent, Hon. Razak Atunwa, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), is close behind him.....
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2HlfZ9a
Get More Nigeria Political News
His closest opponent, Hon. Razak Atunwa, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), is close behind him.....
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2HlfZ9a
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]