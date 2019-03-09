Politics KwaraDecides: APC Candidate In Early Lead (See Results) – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The All Progressive Congress(APC) Gubernatorial candidate for Kwara state, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is currently in an early lead according to collated results from Wards in the ongoing Gubernatorial elections across Nigeria.

His closest opponent, Hon. Razak Atunwa, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), is close behind him.....



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2HlfZ9a

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[4]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top