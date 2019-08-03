JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Kwik launches in Lagos to provide B2B, on-demand Delivery Service – Naijabizcom

#1
Committed to providing B2B-focused, on-demand, and last-mile delivery service in Nigeria, Africa Delivery Technologies, which trades as Kwik, has launched in Lagos.

The startup, which was founded in July 2018, is the latest on the African continent to go after solving the logistics and last mile delivery problem. The …

kwik.jpg

Read more via Naijabizcom – https://ift.tt/2MAppQF

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top