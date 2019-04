Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “are in a really good place” after heating things up in Punta Mita, Mexico.Since the “Sicko Mode” rapper is currently on break from his Astroworld tour, he spent time with his “girl” and 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on their tropical vacation. The …via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2uNuxal Get more Nigeria Entertainment News