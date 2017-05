L-R: MANAGING DIRECTOR, THE LA CASERA COMPANY (TLCC) PLC, MR ROLAND EBELT; DEPUTY DIRECTOR CODEX, STANDARD ORGANISATION OF NIGERIA, SON, DR OMOLARA OKUNLOLA; DIRECTOR, MANUFACTURER ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA, MAN, MR JOSEPH EMOLEKE; HEAD OF UNIT FOOD CODEX, SON, MRS EMORDI HELEN AND DIRECTOR, TLCC, MR BAYO ADELEKE AT THE LA CASERA APPLE DRINK FRESH NEW LOOK LAUNCH EVENT IN LAGOS.

While commending the management of TLCC for a job well done after tasting the new La Casera, Kenneth Azikiwe, representative of the Director General of NAFDAC, said the product has gone through the rigorous processes and has been found to be of high quality and good for consumers.





“On behalf of my DG, I thank the management of La Casera for coming up with an improved product with more apple juice, which shows commitment to consumers; NAFDAC number is attached to the label and I want every Nigerian to drink this product comfortably because NAFDAC has a stamp on it, it is NAFDAC approved”, he explained.



Mrs. Emordi Helen, representative of the Director General, SON, also said the product is safe and of quality standard. “SON has ensured that the product conforms to the highest standard required”, she stated.



In the same vein, a Director at MAN, Joseph Emoleke, commended the company for the innovative product. He called for more innovative products to make the industry thrive.



“La Casera is one of those companies that are so dear to us and we know you will continue to excel. On behalf of the President, DG, and the National Council of MAN, we felicitate with you. We know you will continue to improve your quality. We are solidly behind you”, Emoleke said.





REPRESENTATIVES OF REGULATORY BODIES





In her vote of thanks, The Senior Brand Manager, La Casera Apple Drink, Mrs. Ruth Ode expressed appreciation to the management of The Company, the National and State regulatory agencies, dealers and the Press for their support for gracing the event.



“This would not have been possible without the dedication of the people involved in every aspect of creating, producing, selling, and consuming of La Casera Apple drink and even the media for being there for us.” She said. “La Casera is one of those companies that are so dear to us and we know you will continue to excel. On behalf of the President, DG, and the National Council of MAN, we felicitate with you. We know you will continue to improve your quality. We are solidly behind you”, Emoleke said.In her vote of thanks, The Senior Brand Manager, La Casera Apple Drink, Mrs. Ruth Ode expressed appreciation to the management of The Company, the National and State regulatory agencies, dealers and the Press for their support for gracing the event.“This would not have been possible without the dedication of the people involved in every aspect of creating, producing, selling, and consuming of La Casera Apple drink and even the media for being there for us.” She said.

The La Casera Company Plc. gained entrance into the Nigerian CSD market in 2001 with the introduction of a flagship brand, La Casera Apple drink in PET bottle and has since been setting the pace for excellence and quality.