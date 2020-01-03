Sports La Liga: Barca cut Madrid’s lead with Betis win – Newtelegraph

#1
Defender Clement Lenglet scored the winning goal and was sent off as Barcelona beat Real Betis to close the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

The champions twice came from behind to level before Lenglet headed in Lionel Messi’s 73rd-minute free-kick....

team.JPG

read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2OIqGW6

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top