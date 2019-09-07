JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports La Liga President, Javier Tebas Speaks On Why He Want Ronaldo, Mourinho Back In Spain – 360Nobs.com

#1
La Liga president, Javier Tebas, has disclosed that he wants both Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho back in the Spanish top-flight league.

According to him, Ronaldo and Mourinho are ‘great’ personalities that have and will promote the La Liga league. Ronaldo, a former …

jose.JPG

read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2A1uWsd

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top