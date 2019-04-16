Sports La Liga: Real Madrid stumble again at Leganes – P.M. News

#1
Real Madrid stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Leganes on Monday, the latest disappointing result in a nightmare season for the European champions.

Zinedine Zidane’s side, who are third in the table and 13 points behind leaders Barcelona, were uninspired against local rivals Leganes. …



read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2GqkjTL

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top