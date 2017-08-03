Neymar's world-record transfer to PSG from Barcelona has hit a snag after La Liga on Thursday refused to accept the player's release clause from the lawyers of PSG. According to reports, Neymar has agreed a five-year deal with the French club and is due in Paris on Thursday or Friday to finalise a record £198m move. In accordance, PSG lawyers arrived at La Liga HQ in Madrid on Thursday morning in an attempt to put the finishing touches on a deal for the 25-year-old Brazil international. But a La Liga statement said: "We can confirm that the player's lawyers came to the La Liga offices this morning to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected. That's all the information we are giving out at this moment."