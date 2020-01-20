Politics Lack of foreign investments denying youth employment ― Buhari – Tribune Online

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that the lack of foreign investment is denying employable young persons the opportunity to work in the country.

In an article titled “A new case for a Commonwealth based on trade,” made available to the media in Abuja on Sunday, he said greater …

buhari.JPG

Read more via Tribune Online – https://ift.tt/2R7vrtW

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[90]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top