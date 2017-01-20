The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a lady, who connived with her boyfriend, to sell her fouryear- old niece for N350, 000. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident, said it all started after the victim, simply identified as Chinecherem Irechukwu, a primary school pupil of Unity Primary School, at Inyi in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu, seemed to vanish into thin air. Amaraizu said: “It started on December 15, 2016, around 12: 45pm, at Inyi in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State. It was reported that Chinecherem went missing. The disappearance of the girl threw the entire family, especially her mother, into panic and confusion.” The image maker said that in the course of the investigation, Miss. Chinedu Chukwu, younger sister to Chinecherem’s mother, was arrested. Amaraizu said that it was based on the confessions of Chukwu, that her lover, Osunkwo Chinonso, was arrested. Amaraizu further said: “Investigations revealed that the lovers, on that fateful day, conspired and came into Enugu from Anambra State. They headed to the school, where little Chinecherem was tricked and whisked away to Umuahia, Abia State, precisely to Ihe Olokoro. She was sold to Florence Nwokocha for 350,000. Police have arrested Florence, who assisted the operatives to recover Chinecherem on January, 16, 2017. The little girl was kept at Faulks Road, Aba, Abia State, awaiting the arrival of another buyer, when she was rescued.”