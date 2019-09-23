Lady deals with a white man that took her out on a date and abandoned her to pay all bills
A white man took a lady to a restaurant an eat and he Abadon the girl pet the man and tell the man to come to her house and …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/31SCxFX
Get more World News
A white man took a lady to a restaurant an eat and he Abadon the girl pet the man and tell the man to come to her house and …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/31SCxFX
Get more World News
Attachments
- 23.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[24]