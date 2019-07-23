A man has narrowly escaped being disgraced publicly by his girlfriend after he bent the knee in public to propose.
A Nigerian man who publicly proposed to his girlfriend at a mall, finally got a “yes” after passersby and well wishers …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/32JFARp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A Nigerian man who publicly proposed to his girlfriend at a mall, finally got a “yes” after passersby and well wishers …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/32JFARp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]