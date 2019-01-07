She is at the Golden Globes thanks to her work on the latest remake of the film A Star Is Born.
But Lady Gaga threw things back to 1954 on Sunday night, paying homage to Judy Garland with her fabulously eye-catching gown. The dress channeled one worn …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2SFtD9X
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
But Lady Gaga threw things back to 1954 on Sunday night, paying homage to Judy Garland with her fabulously eye-catching gown. The dress channeled one worn …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2SFtD9X
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]