Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Harry Styles and Gucci’s star designer Alessandro Michele will co-chair next year’s Met Gala with Anna Wintour, museum officials said on Tuesday.
Organised every year by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Gala is a fundraising....
via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2C7xYxd
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Organised every year by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Gala is a fundraising....
via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2C7xYxd
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[3]