Metro Lady-Goes-Naked-To-Campaign-For-Cameroons-President-Paul-Biya- – Peacefmonline

#1
President Paul Biya of Cameroon will be running for his seventh term in office in the general election which is set to take place on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

An ardent supporter of the President decided to show her support by going completely naked with …



Read more via Headline News in Ghana – https://ift.tt/2zUaYQO

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top