There was drama in Harare, on Christmas Eve, as a lady caught her husband with his sidechic, Caro Matanga, and disgraced them.
According to iharare, the furious wife unleashed her wrath on the two after they failed to give answers to her inquiries......
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2VdHSoa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to iharare, the furious wife unleashed her wrath on the two after they failed to give answers to her inquiries......
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2VdHSoa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]