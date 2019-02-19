Metro Lady who beat, naked her bestie over relationship with her husband, imprisoned . – Instablog9ja

#1
Ngozi Akakem, the lady who recently attacked her friend for allegedly sleeping with her husband, has been remanded in prison after being arraigned in a court in Owerri, Imo state.

In a video that went viral, last month, Ngozi physically assaulted Nkiru. The victim was also stripped naked and …



Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2Scf5h9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top